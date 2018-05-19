Foreign exchange rules relaxed further by BSP

Banks will no longer need prior regulatory approval when converting and transfering foreign currency loans and accounts as rules have been further eased by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)

In a statement on Friday, the central bank said it liberalized rules on the conversion of foreign currency loans granted by banks to peso loans and the transfer of such loans as well as real and other properties acquired from banks’ foreign currency deposit unit books to regular banking unit books.

“[T]hese transactions no longer require prior BSP approval under certain conditions which seek to ensure that banks fully understand the nature and extent of the risks involved and that they have put in place appropriate business policies and risk management systems to manage these transactions,” it said.

The Bangko Sentral stressed that the new policy was in line with a thrust to further liberalize foreign exchange rules while maintaining a safe and sound financial system, stable foreign exchange market and an appropriate monetary policy.

In its 2017 annual report, the central bank said that foreign exchange regulation liberalization had served the growing economy’s foreign exchange requirements and helped maintain a healthy payments position.

“In general, the Philippines has benefited from the liberalization efforts that the BSP initiated since 2007,” it claimed.

The Bangko Sentral said capital markets had expanded as relaxed foreign exchange regulations facilitated much easier fund inflows that led to the opening of the country’s current and capital accounts.

It highlighted that greater foreign exchange transactions had reinforced the country’s healthy payments position and facilitated the funding of priority programs critical to sustaining the country’s growth momentum.

The BSP, on the other hand, also noted that “financial liberalization … equally opens the economy to certain risks”.

The key, it said, is for economic benefits to outweigh risks attached to liberalization, which will depend on the timing, the strength of the country’s macroeconomic fundamentals and the presence of sound macroprudential regulations that could lessen the threats of market volatility.

“Therefore, the BSP’s vigilance and discretion to complement its FX regulation liberalization with sound policies and profound market surveillance is still imperative to lessen the risks that liberalization brings,” the central bank said.