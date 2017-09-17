Foreign films to hit QCinema 2017

The Quezon City International Film Festival (QCinema) pays homage to the films from a bygone era by dedicating a special section for restored cinematic gems.

QCinema’s “Digitally Remastered Series” will feature a total of six classic films. Three are international films while the other half were given a second life by the ABS-CBN Film Restoration.

The film festival will run from October 19 to 28 at select establishments around Quezon City.

Besides from three Filipino films such as the 1981 film “High School Scandal” directed by Gil Portes, Danny Zialcita’s “Karma” (1981) and “Tatlong Taóng Walang Diyos (Three Godless Years)” (1976) directed by Mario O’Hara, foreign films like “All About My Mother,” “Blow Up” and “The Graduate” will be screened.

“All About My Mother” is a 1999 Spanish film by written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar. The story follows Manuela (Cecilia Roth), a bereaved woman whose son died in a car accident. While grieving, Manuela traveled to look for Lola, the transvestite father of her son.

In 2000, it was named “Best Foreign Language Film” by the Academy Awards and Golden Globes and “Best Film not in the English Language” by the BAFTA Awards.

Director Michelangelo Antonioni toyed with intrigue and beauty in his “Blow Up” where photographer Thomas (David Hemmings) takes pictures of fashion models. But one day, when he snapped pictures of a beautiful woman in a park, he also captured a murder scene.

The British-Italian film was bestowed the “Palme d’Or” by Cannes Film Festival 1967 and “Best Foreign Film” by French Syndicate of Cinema Critics in 1968.

Mike Nichol’s risque 1967 film “The Graduate” features the post-college adventures of Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman). Fresh out of school, Braddock returns to his parents’ house while still deciding what to do with his life. But while he muses, he strikes a romance with a bored housewife and finds love in her daughter.

In 1968, the film took home various awards such as “Best Director” award from the Academy Awards as well as “Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical” from Golden Globes.