Foreign obligations boost NG debt to P6.8T

The national government’s outstanding debt rose to P6.82 trillion in February on account of higher foreign obligations, the Bureau of the Treasury bureau reported on Wednesday.

“NG debt increased by P94.57 billion or 1.4 percent from the end-January level,” the bureau said in a statement.

Domestic borrowings accounted for the bulk or P4.429 trillion, 0.02 percent lower from January, while external debt rose by 4.2 percent to P2.39 trillion.

Outstanding debt a year earlier was P6.20 trillion with domestic and foreign obligations at P3.98 trillion and P2.22 trillion, respectively.

“The slight decrease in domestic debt was due to the net redemption of government securities amounting to P1.28 billion, which were partially tempered by peso depreciation that increased the value of onshore dollar bonds by P0.36 billion,” the Treasury said.

The peso, it noted, fell to P52.07 to the dollar as of end-February from January’s P51.34:$1. The exchange rate a year earlier was P50.25:$1.

“The growth in external debt was driven by net availments on foreign loans and bond issuance as well as forex fluctuations,” the bureau said.

It noted that the peso depreciation and third currency appreciation raised the value of US dollar and third-currency denominated debt by P32.59 billion and P4.76 billion, respectively.

Meanwhile, net availments on foreign loans and bond issuances for the month added P58.14 billion.

Government-guaranteed debt also rose by P14.22 billion or 2.9 percent to P503.68 billion from January. It was down 3.5 percent, however, from February last year.

The month-on-month increase, the bureau said, was due to the “effect of US dollar and third currency fluctuations on external guarantees amounting to P4.15 billion and P3.11 billion, respectively, outpacing foreign guaranteed debt repayments amounting to P0.32 billion.”

Domestic net availments and guarantees extended to Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. by Land Bank of the Philippines amounted to P290 million and P7 billion, respectively.