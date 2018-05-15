Foreigner, 2 ASG cadavers found

The military recovered three cadavers from the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) before an encounter on Monday with the terrorists in Patikul, Sulu, according to Armed Forces chief Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr.

Galvez said in a media conference in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City that he was told by the Joint Task Force Sulu of the encounter in Patikul wherein they were able to recover the ASG cadavers, two of whom he identified.

One is believed to be the son of ASG sub-leader Hajan Sawadjaan and one a “foreign-looking” terrorist, Galvez said.

“The report [on their identities]is still in the process of validation,” Galvheez added, citing the report sent by JTF Sulu chief Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana.

Galvez said the encounter followed the clashes on Sunday morning, wherein two Scout Rangers and 10 Abu Sayyaf members were killed village of Tanum in Patikul.

He explained that the clashes in the past two days were part of the military’s efforts in rescuing the two policewomen abducted along with two civilians late last month .

They are Police Officer (PO) 2 Benierose Alvarez and PO1 Dinah Gumahad while the civilians are Faizal Ahidji and Jacosalem Bas Amahad.

Last week, authorities rescued Amahad after Ahudji was released by the bandits.

But Sobejana explained that the bodies of the three Abu Sayyaf men were retrieved before the encounter on Monday.

In a separate report, he confirmed that another clash happened at 11:45 a.m. in Barangay Maligay also in Patikul.