Foreigners ordered to report to BI

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has announced that all registered aliens in the country should report to the bureau’s main office in Intramuros, Manila, from January 1 to March 1, 2018 as mandated by the law.

Under Republic Act 562 or the Alien Registration Act of 1950, all registered aliens must report to the BI in person within the first 60 days of each year.

“This requirement also ensures that visa holders are still alive and allows them to correct their entries in their registration such as address, civil status or surname for those who got married,” BI spokesman Ma. Antonette Mangrobang said on Friday.

According to BI Commissioner Jaime Morente, the foreigners should present their original ACR (Alien Certificate of Registration) card and confirmation number issued via the AR (Alien Registration) 2018 online system.

All aliens who return to the Philippines with a reentry permit should “report within 30 days from the date of your return and no fee shall be imposed,” Morente said.

“Failure to comply shall result in imposition of administrative fine or imprisonment at the option of the commissioner of the BI,” an advisory posted online said.

All registered aliens who appeared in at least one of the Annual Reports held in 2014, 2015 or 2016 with an accomplished Annual Report and an official receipt of the latest Annual Report fee paid and paid a P500 express lane fee for non-appearance may be exempted from personally appearing at the BI.

Personal appearance, however, is required for all native-born Indonesians with paper-based ACR cards, under Memorandum Order No. AFFJR-05-003.

AR application forms and guidelines, list of participating BI field offices, online encoding system and other information may be accessed at the bureau’s official site at www.immigration.gov.ph.

ASHLEY JOSE