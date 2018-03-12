Forest Hills clips Villamor for Founders plum

Former pro Judeson Eustaquio fired a one-over-par 71 worth 35 points at Binitin in Murcia town on Sunday and helped Forest Hills hold off game Villamor for the Founders Division title in the 71st PAL Interclub.

Eustaquio mixed two birdies with three bogeys over the super-tight layout and spearheaded Forest Hills to a closing 127 as the Antipolo-based squad clung on to win by eight points with a 460 tally.

Villamor mounted a huge comeback and churned out the day’s best score in the division, a 135 led by the 38 of Ricky delos Santos and 37 of Jujith Benedicto and nipped Wack Wack for runner-up honors by four.

“It was a great fightback that just fell short,” said a proud Jun Arceo, the Villamor skipper who failed to count in the final round with a 25. “Overall, it was a great tournament for us and a great win by Forest Hills. They played very well.”

Larry Patnongon and Inigo Raymundo accounted for 33 each and either 26s of Raffy Garcia or Francisco Santana counted for Forest Hills.

Christopher dela Cruz chipped in with 32 and Jess Toribio, also former touring pro, fired 28 for Villamor.

Wack Wack finished with a wobble with just 112 led by the 34 of Sammy Sy. The exclusive club in Mandaluyong actually tallied just 218 in the final two rounds after amassing 232 in the first two for 450 overall.

Meanwhile, former Philippine Team standout JR Tanpinco and Justin Limjap fired 33 points apiece and led Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club to a wire-to-wire triumph in the Aviator class over at Marapara here.

Maximo Javelona and Deric Locsin scored 23 and 20, respectively as NOGCC closed out with 109 points for 441 and a 41-point win over Sta. Elena.

Mactan Island Golf Club and South Cotabato Golf and Country Club carved out contrasting final days to win the Sportswriters and Friendship Divisions, respectively.