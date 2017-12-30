Forest Hills qualifying tourney opens Jan 13

The Forest Hills Golf and Country Club will start its 2018 Club Championship qualifying round on January 13 at the Palmer Course in Antipolo.

Club’s principal members, spouses, and dependents in good standing with established Unified Handicap System index for the month of January are eligible to join the competition.

The tournament will feature eight classifications namely Open, Class B, Class C, Seniors I (55 to 69 years old), Seniors II, Super Seniors (70 and above), Ladies I and Ladies II.

The format of competition during the qualifying rounds will be a 26-hole individual gross stroke to be conducted under the prevailing R&A Rules of Golf.

The two qualifying rounds will be played at Palmer Course on January 13 and 16 while the January 20 and 23 rounds shall be played at the Nicklaus course.

The Club Championship finals, meanwhile, is set on February 25

Interested participants may register until January 12.