Forever Healthy April sales up 45%

NUTRITION and health supplement company Forever Healthy Products Inc. (FHPI) reported a 45 percent month-on-month increase in sales in April, driven by strong demand for its products, a ranking company official said.

“We’re doing great every month. Like in April alone, we had an increase of 45 percent month-on-month with the help of our best-selling products Imuregen and the new Apple Stem,” Leon Katz, president of Forever Healthy Products Inc., told reporters on May 4.

FHPI is a Filipino company that is looking to develop products and distribute them globally. It now has business ties in the U.S., Europe and also in Germany, Katz said.

“We have two purposes, the health of the people and to improve their lifestyle. We assure the highest quality of our products,” he said.

With FHPI having a direct connection with Swiss company Mibelle Biochemistry, “we’re assured of having quality products globally,” he added.

Mibelle Biochemistry specializes in the research and development of innovative, high-quality actives for the cosmetic industry.

FHPI officially started eight months ago and claims to have more than 10,000 distributors to date.