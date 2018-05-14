Forex gain narrows PXP Energy net loss

PXP Energy Corp. narrowed its consolidated net loss to P8.4 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared with P8.5 billion a year ago, because of a foreign exchange (forex) gain of P15.5 million.

This gain was lower than 2017’s P1.7 million, the Pangilinan-led upstream oil and gas company said in a disclosure late last week.

Other charges amounting to P11.9 million and a P1.6-million provision for income tax offset the net loss, it added.

Consolidated net loss attributable to equity holders of parent firm Philex Mining Corp. decreased to P3.7 million from P5.3 million last year.

Consolidated petroleum revenues increased to P30.7 million from P26 million, credited on the 24-percent improvement in crude oil prices, which offset production that fell by 3.4 percent.

Consolidated expenses rose 12 percent to P41.5 million than P37 million last year on the back of a higher depletion cost that was offset by overhead containment.

Formerly Philex Petroleum Corp., PXP Energy was incorporated in December 2007 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Philex Mining.

Its shares dipped 0.74 percent to end at P13.48 on Friday.