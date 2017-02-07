Forget about Ben Affleck, Will Arnett’s ‘Lego Batman’ rules!

Even if Lego Batman was but a supporting character in the 2014 Lego Movie, Will Arnett’s performance and the comedy around Batman’s self absorption and lonesomeness were among the highlights of the film.

It’s no surprise Lego Batman was given his own movie. The film features the voice talent of amazing comedians and actors. Aside from Arnett, there’s Ralph Fiennes (Alfred Pennyworth), Zach Galifianakis (The Joker), Michael Cera (Robin), Channing Tatum (Superman), Rosario Dawson (Barbara Gordon) and even Conan O’ Brien (Riddler).

To add to the fun cast, is a really funny script—the laughs keep coming and there’s no let up. It continues to make fun of Batman’s solitude and self-absorption and makes references to the previous Batman movies and even the beloved 60’s TV show—there are Easter eggs for this in the film. It has the vibe as The Lego Movie and as one of my movie companions described, the fast and clever humor of Deadpool (minus the things that made it R rated).

It takes many hilarious swipes at the overly serious, overbearing Batman we’ve gotten used to lately.

In the movie, Batman once again squares off with The Joker who wants nothing but validation and acknowledgment as Batman’s number one sworn enemy. Enter Alfred Pennyworth who tells Batman to think about building relationships and making new bonds with people to take him out of his solitude.

Lego Batman is playful and will work well with all ages. In fact, this is so enjoyable, there is absolutely no question Will Arnett’s Batman is a sheer delight. He can dance and run circles around Ben Affleck’s Batman vs. Superman “Batmanyday.”

Phil Lord and Chris Miller of the original Lego Movie may not have worked as directors on this (maybe because they’re busy in pre-production for the Star Wars Han Solo film?) but it’s in the very capable hands of Robot Chicken director Chris McKay.

Seth Grahame-Smith of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter is one of the co-writers.

If you’re in the mood for something Oscar worthy that makes a statement, Hidden Figures is also out. It’s the story of African-American women who worked on the math that helped the US Space Program get off the ground in the 1960s. Its powerhouse cast includes Taraji Henson, Octavia Spencer, Kevin Costner and Jim Parsons. I keep thinking it’s something along the lines of The Imitation Game.