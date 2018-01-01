The forgotten Battle of Kakarong

FOR the nth time, I am deviating from the usual stuff that I write about to give way to a history. I met Pandi Mayor Tinoy Marquez when he officiated at the civil wedding ceremony of my niece on Dec. 21, 2017. He will again lead the 121st commemoration of the Battle of Kakarong de Sili on Jan. 1, 2018, which happens to be today. Having grown up with my grandparents in the late 1950s in one of Pandi’s 22 barrios, as they were then called, I still cherish the memories of my childhood but had not known then about the history that unfolded in one of the town’s barangays. The following piece with few additions/changes appeared in this space on Dec. 21, 2016.

Pandi may be a very remote town in Bulacan but it is one of the more progressive municipalities of the province. A farmer who produced less than a hundred cavans of palay did not deserve to be called a farmer under the Masagana 99 program of the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos.

Number 99 referred to the target number of cavans of palay a farmer produced per hectare during the Marcos administration. To emphasize the importance of the program, one of the photos in a private collection even showed Marcos planting palay with a farmer at Bunsuran, one of Pandi’s 22 barangays. A Marcos legacy long been gone remains in the memories of small Filipino farmers, particularly the older among them.

If after 43 years no one remembers Masagana 99, why expect Filipinos to know anything at all about Jan. 1, 1897? The date is significant because of the Battle of Kakarong that occurred 120 years ago. It is also an important date in history because of the heroic participation of the great Gregorio del Pilar, then only a lieutenant. He had his “baptism of fire” in that battle.

Aguinaldo’s journey home

It is unfortunate that Jan. 1, 1897 is a forgotten date in Philippine history. I remember having researched about it sometime in the 1970s when Google was not yet available as a source of information. I do not remember today if I had written anything about it as a writer for a government magazine.

The question begs for an answer or answers: How come the Battle of Kakarong is never celebrated, that is, nationally, in honor of Del Pilar and the place where he was reportedly wounded? He was at Kakarong de Sili on Jan. 1, 1897 to protect Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo from pursuing Spanish soldiers on his way home from somewhere in the Ilocos to Cavite.

What I’ve written in the first few paragraphs comes from my recollections—with some help from Google —of my interviews many years ago with Mayor Venustiano Roxas. Celestino “Tinoy” Marquez is now the municipal mayor.

When I googled additional information about the Battle of Kakarong, I learned that Aguinaldo visited the place and referred to it as “this sacred battleground in the late fifties.” He must have shared with the Pandi officials at that time his personal experience of his successful journey home due to the gallant stand of Del Pilar and Brigadier General Eusebio Roque. The two generals and their remaining soldiers eventually established the Kakarong Republic, which predated by two years and 22 days “the First Philippine Republic, popularly known as the Malolos Republic” that was inaugurated on January 23, 1899.

Religious festivities

Jan. 1, 1897 is a forgotten date in Philippine history because it has been overshadowed by Catholic religious festivities. When googled, I learned that Catholics commemorate on that date “the Solemnity of Mary, the Mother of God.”

Don’t blame the Virgin Mary for Filipinos’ forgetfulness of the heroism of Del Pilar, blame the traditionally long celebration of Christmas that starts with the Simbang Gabi on December 16. It used to end on Jan. 6, or the Feast of the Three Kings, which is now celebrated every first Sunday of January.

Perhaps only a few, including historians, remember Jan. 1, 1897 and the Kakarong Republic that predated even the Malolos Republic on Jan. 23, 1899 and the declaration of Philippine Independence on June 12, 1898 at Kawit, Cavite by Aguinaldo.

Mayor Marquez, who is from Manatal, one of Pandi’s barangays, will certainly find time today in leading the celebration of the heroism of Del Pilar. Will he and other municipal officials and few older folks, who still value the Battle of Kakarong de Sili, be the only ones to remember the fallen heroes of what should be the First Republic of the Philippines? Just asking

