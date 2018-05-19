Form drug councils or face charges, village execs told

Newly elected village officials should give priority to the creation of their Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council and ensure that these are functioning, Rep. Luis Raymond Villafuerte of Camarines Sur said Friday.

“The presence of a functioning anti-drug abuse council in each barangay should be the priority of the village officials upon assuming office. They should not take this step lightly. Otherwise, they could face complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman for their negligence,” Villafuerte, vice chairman of the House Committee on Local Government, said in a statement.

Based on the records of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, only 86 percent or 39,417 out of the 42,036 villages nationwide have active anti-drug council personnel. However, only 61 percent of the 39,417 anti-drug councils has a plan of action in place.

Data from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, on the other hand, show that out of the 24,424 drug-affected villages,15,290 are classified as slightly affected, 9,089 are moderately affected, while 45 barangays are seriously affected.

“The government needs all the help it can get to rid of the drug menace,” Villafuerte said.

He called on local government units to tap their barangay health workers in treating outpatient drug abuse cases.

Villages are required to appropriate a portion of their annual budget for the anti-drug councils. Local leaders who fail to set up Badacs can be charged administratively for dereliction of duty.

An anti-drug council is led by the barangay chairman. It members are composed of a kagawad, Sangguniang Kabataan chairman, school principal, civil society representative, faith-based representative, and a police representative.