Former UP aces reinforce Perlas PVL bid

The Perlas Lady Spikers have tapped former UP standouts Kat Bersola and Nicole Tiamzon to reinforce their campaign in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference firing off Sunday (April 30) at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

Bersola and Tiamzon, who have completed their tour of duty with the Lady Maroons, will be reunited with their college coach Jerry Yee, the man at the helm of the squad bannered by the founders of Beach Volleyball Republic.

They include Charo Soriano and fellow Ateneo alumna Karla Bello.

Tiamzon and Bersola are expected to provide firepower to the Perlas team backstopped by Brazilian spiker Rupia Inck and Japanese setter Naoko Hashimoto.

The pair will also join former Ateneo stalwarts Amy Ahomiro, Mae Tajima, Dzi Gervacio, Ella de Jesus and Jem Ferrer, Adamson’s Amanda Villanueva and the seasoned Sue Roces and Sasa Devanadera, making Perlas one of the teams to watch in the upcoming league, the former Shakey’s V-League, organized by Sports Vision.

“They are a big addition to our team and their youth and energy should really help us,” said Soriano.

Perlas debuts against Alyssa Valdez and the Creamline Cool Smashers in the main game of the three-match bill at 6 p.m.

The Bali Pure Water Defenders, now coached by Roger Gorayeb, and the Air Force Lady Jet Spikers, last year’s Reinforced Conference runners up, collide at 2 p.m. while the Nes Pamilar-mentored Power Smashers and the Pocari Lady Warriors, the defending champions, will tangle at 4 p.m.