Former actor named HUDCC deputy director

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed former Parañaque City councilor and former actor Jeremy Marquez as Deputy Secretary General of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC).

Marquez, son of actor and former Parañaque City mayor Joey Marquez, was one of the 26 people who recently got government posts.

The younger Marquez, a staunch supporter of Duterte, lost in the Parañaque City vice mayoral race in 2016.

Jeremy served as a three-term barangay captain in Parañaque City and was elected as president of the Liga ng mga Barangay before being elected as councilor.

He attended elementary and high school in Nevada, United States but earned his Bachelor of Arts degree major in Political Science in De La Salle University in Dasmariñas, Cavite. He is married to actress Gwen Zamora.

Duterte’s other appointees include Danilo Enbate Bernal, Jr., member of the Board of Directors of the Development Bank of the Philippines Leasing Corp.; Florante Gutierrez Igtiben, Director 4, National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA); Jonathan Avanceña, Member, Board of Directors, Philippine National Construction Corp; Feliciano Macalino, Member, Board of Directors, Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) Resources and Development Corp.; Ma. Theresa Laranang, Director 4, Public-Private Partnership Center of the Philippines, NEDA; Paolo Carlo Lim, Member, MTRCB Board; Maria Estrella Dulla, Prosecutor 2, Davao City Prosecutor’s Office; Jose Ortega, Prosecutor 3, Dipolog City Prosecutor’s Office; Alexander Suarez, Prosecutor 3, National Prosecutor’s Office; Mariza Jaugan and Prosecutor 3, Davao City Prosecutor’s Office.

Llanesca T. Panti