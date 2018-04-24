Former Antipolo judge named Sandigan justice

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Kevin Narce Vivero, a former Antipolo Regional Trial Court (RTC) judge, as associate justice of the Sandiganbayan.

Vivero will replace associate justice Samuel Martires.

His appointment paper was signed by the President on November 28, 2017 but it was released to the media on Monday, April 23.

Duterte recently appointed 17 new judges, including the daughter of Supreme Court Associate Justice Lucas Bersamin—Pia Cristina Bersamin-Embuscado.

Also, the President named Allen Capuyan, a former officer of the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, as presidential adviser for indigenous peoples’ (IDPs) concerns.

Capuyan will have the rank of undersecretary. His appointment comes over a month after he resigned from his post as Manila International Airport Authority assistant general manager for security and emergency services after customs broker Mark Taguba tagged him in the P6.4-billion shabu smuggling controversy at a hearing of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee. Capuyan denied involvement in irregularities at the Bureau of Customs.

Duterte also appointed Javey Paul Francisco as commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), replacing Blas James Viterbo who resigned in February due to health issues.

Francisco, former director of the SEC Davao Extension Office, will serve until May 20, 2021.

His appointment papers were signed on April 18.

Viterbo’s resignation came weeks after the SEC revoked the incorporation papers of online news site Rappler, which published articles critical of the President and his administration, for supposedly violating the foreign ownership restrictions on mass media companies.

Meanwhile, Duterte appointed Jose Arturo Garcia Jr. as general manager of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA). Garcia served as the MMDA assistant general manager for planning.