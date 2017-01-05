Former Armani chief Denis Morisset shares secrets to building luxury brands

The Department of Trade and Industry-Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (DTI-CITEM) and luxury brand expert Professor Denis Morisset ignited a new creative energy among more than a hundred Philippine designers, artists, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders who attended the excitinag informative master class entitled, “The Art of Creating and Growing Luxury Brands.”

Held at the CITEM Hall One in Pasay City, the master class on luxury brand management was facilitated by no less than Professor Morisset, whose wealth of experience comes from his time leading the most sophisticated brands including Piere Balmain and Giorgio Armani France, where he was CEO; and Ralph Lauren Europe, where he was COO. Professor Morisset has also served as executive director of MBA in International Luxury Brand Management in one of the world’s most prestigious higher education establishments, the ESSEC Business School in Paris, France.

The two-day seminar-workshop covered four significant topics – Understanding Luxury, Luxury Branding Fundamentals, Business Models and Distribution Channels, and Retailing in the Digital Age. These topics were carefully organized by Citem and Professor Morisset to keep SME owners, managers, and merchandising and marketing executives abreast with emerging lifestyle and behaviors, and provide a solid grounding in the concept and foundation of luxury and premium branding.

Citem and Professor Morisset garnered numerous praises from the attendees including bag and shoe designer and entrepreneur Zarah Juan, who expressed her appreciation for the unique learning experience and added, “I feel this will impact my brand in so many good ways. Mabuhay kayo!”Another grateful attendee was sculptural jewelry designer Helena Alegre who asserted the relevance and instructiveness of the seminar-workshop to designers like her. Meanwhile, artisanal ice cream-churning duo of Up in the Clouds said, “[We are] really happy that we had this opportunity. We can really benefit from this class. I hope CITEM will invite more professors or speakers, or have more similar initiatives.”

The Luxury Brand Management Masterclass is a new initiative of Citem to introduce a higher level of design thinking among small and medium enterprises (SMEs), exporters, designers, and manufacturers. Citem spearheads developmental programs like the Red Box, which harnesses young talent and create the next generation of Philippine designers; and Manila Wear, which aspires to raise Philippine fashion into a globally competitive industry.