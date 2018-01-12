Former Army chief named BCDA head

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed retired Army chief Lt. Gen. Glorioso Miranda to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

Duterte signed Miranda’s appointment paper on January 8 that was released to the media on Friday.

Miranda was named as member of the board of directors of the BCDA to serve the unexpired term of office of Serafin Salvador.

He will assume his post until June 30, 2018.

Miranda, a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Matikas” Class of 1983, served as the acting commanding general of the Philippine Army from December 2016 until his retirement in October 2017.

Duterte has been outspoken in appointing former members of the military to his government.

In an earlier speech, the President was confident that tapping Miranda as a member of BCDA board could help in fighting corruption within the agency.

“I really salute General Miranda. That is why [automatically]he will be a member of the board of this [BCDA]. No military man is running that,” Duterte said.

“I need somebody there from your sector so, I said, you can look into how it is being run. Now, [if]there is corruption, you can flog [those involved],” the President added.

The BCDA, a government-owned and controlled corporation or GOCC, is mandated to transform former US military bases for “alternative productive civilian use.”

Among those converted were Bonifacio Global City in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, and Newport City in Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.