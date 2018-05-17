Former Ayala exec joins Finance dept

Former Ayala Corp. executive Antonio Joselito Lambino 2nd has been sworn in as a new assistant secretary for the Department of Finance.

The department, in a statement, said Lambino had been assigned to the Strategy, Economics and Results Group where he will provide strategic advice on policy advocacy and stakeholder engagement programs supporting the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program.

Lambino was formerly the head of public policy at Ayala Corp. where he worked on strengthening the contribution of private enterprise to national development.

He had also served as head of communications at the International Rice Research Institute in Los Baños, Laguna, where he led efforts in publicizing the contributions of agricultural research to reducing hunger.

Lambino also worked as a governance specialist at the World Bank in Washington D.C., helping reformers in Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Lambino holds graduate degrees in Political Communication from the Annenberg School at the University of Pennsylvania and Public Policy from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, which he attended as a Fulbright Scholar and Osmeña Fellow.

He received an A.B. in Communication, cum laude, from Ateneo de Manila as an Aquino Scholar and was named one of the Ten Outstanding Students of the Philippines in 1999.