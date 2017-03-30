Former Balita and Kabayan Sports Editor Terrenal-Maring passes away

Former Balita and Kabayan Sports Editor Celeste ‘Letlet’ Viana Terrenal-Maring passed away last March 28 due to hyperthyroidism at St. Dominic Hospital in Bacoor, Cavite. She was 47. She is survived by husband Ruverindo and children Caillie and Raevenne, parents, brothers and sisters. Letlet, graduated in University of Sto. Tomas with the course of AB Journalism, started her sportswriting career in 1989 and covered the Southeast Asian Games as well as the PBA, UAAP, NCAA, PSC and POC. She also worked at the Department of Labor and Employment and PUP-Sta. Mesa. Her remains lie in state at La Bien Memorial Chapel in Bacoor, Cavite. Interment will be at the Holy Trinity Cemetery on Sunday.