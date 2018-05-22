Former Batanes Bishop Gregorio dies at 78

RETIRED Bishop Camilo Gregorio of the Prelature of Batanes died of cardiac arrest on Monday, according to its Vicar General Father Deo Layug.

Gregorio has been confined at the Cardinal Santos Hospital in San Juan City since May 9 because of pneumonia.

Layug added that Gregorio had a mild stroke last Thursday while he was undergoing dialysis.

Gregorio was the fourth bishop of the Diocese of Bacolod on July 27, 1989, serving for almost 14 years until his retirement in May 2017.

After finishing his theology studies at the University of Santo Tomas, Gregorio was ordained under the Diocese of San Jose in Nueva Ecija in 1963. He pursued a doctorate in theology at the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas in Rome and a master’s degree in educational administration at Fordham University in New York.

Gregorio became an assistant secretary in the Apostolic Nunciature, the papal embassy in Manila, in 1984 and as the Auxiliary Bishop of Cebu in 1987. In 2003, the Vatican appointed Gregorio head of the Batanes prelature.

San Carlos Bishop Gerardo Alminaza said Gregorio’s wake would be at the Sto. Domingo Church in Quezon City from Tuesday until Friday. His remains will be transferred to the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Basco, Batanes, where he will be buried on May 28. KIM MALAIT