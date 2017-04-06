Former beauty queen shot dead in Bulacan

A young beauty queen of Bulacan was shot dead by two gunmen who pretended to deliver flowers and chocolates to her house in Barangay Banga 1st, Plaridel town.

Superintendent Julio Lizardo, Plaridel Police chief, said victim Mary Christine Balagtas, was at home with her family when the suspects arrived on Wednesday morning to deliver a bouquet of flowers and a box of chocolates.

While receiving the flowers, the suspect shot the victim in the head killing her on the spot.

Balagtas, 23, was declared dead by the attending physician at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital in Pulilan.

She was only 15 years old when crowned La Bulakenya-Lakambini in 2009.

Her family and friends are seeking justice for her death.

The unidentified suspects were described only as two men, wearing bull cap, white t-shirt and riding in unmarked motorcycle.

Police recovered one empty shell of .45 caliber bullet at the crime scene.

The Scene of the Crime Operation team was notified to conduct autopsy examination.

Police are still investigating the incident and considering love triangle as one of the motives.

A police team has been mobilized to track down the suspects.