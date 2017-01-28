Former BI execs face graft raps

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed graft charges against former Bureau of Immigration (BI) Acting Commissioner Teodoro Delarmente, former Acting Associate Commissioner Roy Almoro, former Associate Commissioner Jose Cabochan, and two others for allegedly allowing a convicted foreigner to leave the country in 2005.

Also charged at the Sandiganbayan were former Executive Assistant Alejandro Fernandez and former legal aide Richard Perez.

Assistant Special Prosecutor II Ma. Lourdes Mendoza of the Ombudsman accused the former BI officials of giving “unwarranted benefit, advantage or preference to Vo Van Duc, a US national who was detained at the BI Detention Center, by preparing, approving and issuing Summary Deportation Order (SDO) AFF-05-043 dated May 5, 2005 despite Vo Van Duc having been convicted by the Regional Trial Court of Pasig City.”

The SDO was “issued in violation of the rules and regulations on summary deportation and on the basis of an old Charge Sheet,” the prosecutor said, adding that its issuance allowed Van Duc “to leave the Philippines and effectively avoid service of his sentence.”

Van Duc was reportedly convicted for violating Republic Act (RA) No. 8294 which prohibits the unlawful manufacture and possession of explosives.

According to the charge sheet, he was sentenced to four years up to six years in prison for violation of Section 4 of RA No. 8494.

The Ombudsman also filed graft charges against Delarmente, former Civil Security Unit Acting Chief Wendy Rosario, former Detention Center Acting Warden Noel Espinoza, and former Security Escort Marcelino Francis Agana for allegedly issuing medical passes in favor of Van Duc “without the BI physician’s recommendation for outside treatment or hospitalization” and for allegedly “allowing him to stay in an apartelle without justification and authority.”

It recommended P30,000 bail for each of the respondents.