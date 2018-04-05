Former BJMP doctor nabbed for extortion

Police arrested a retired psychiatrist of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and her sister-in-law in an entrapment in Barangay Mabolo in Cebu City on Tuesday afternoon.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) identified the suspects as former superintendent Resiliana Lee Gilboy, 49, of Mount View Village, Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, and Fatima Gilboy, 45, of Cavite West, Palo, Leyte.

Chief Inspector Chuck Barandog, CIDG team leader, said a male BJMP applicant went to their office on Monday and complained that a BJMP doctor sent a text message and called him, asking for money so he will be certified as having passed the BJMP neurological examination.

Barandog said Gilboy, who retired as BJMP psychiatrist last March 30, asked money from the complainant amounting to one-month salary of a Jail Officer 1 which is about P30,000.

According to him, a police decoy accompanied the complainant and they met with Resiliana and Fatima at about 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday in a fast- food chain inside a mall in Mabolo.

Police used P20,000 as entrapment money.

Barandog said it was Fatima who received the money and Resiliana sat beside her during the transaction.

Police said the two suspects did not resist arrest but in spite of being caught in the act, the two women denied the allegations against them.

They are detained at the CIDG and the Cebu City Police Office.

Barandog said they have notified the BJMP regarding the result of the entrapment.

“We were not expecting the Gilboys to be there during the operation. We just expected that some people were just using their names,” he added.

BJMP officials told police that it is an isolated case and the former psychiatrist will have to face the charges.

A charge of robbery with extortion will be filed against Resiliana and Fatima, Barandog said.