Former board member dies in accident

MALASIQUI, Pangasinan: A former provincial board member died after she was hit by a motorcycle along Barangay Poblacion here on Wednesday morning. Josefina Geslani-Tamondong, 73, sustained wounds in the head and other parts of the body and died instantly. Supt. Roland Lee-Sacyat, town chief of police, said Tamondong was walking along the road when a motorcycle driven by Rosendo Navarro-Ferrer, 30, bumped her. She served as board member of Pangasinan from 1987 to 1989 and headed the committee on education where she initiated approval of provincial scholarship grants for high school and college students, including this correspondent. Tamondong, an aunt of Mayor Noel Anthony Geslani, also served as political consultant to former senator Leticia Ramos-Shahani and other politicians in Pangasinan.