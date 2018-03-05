Former British-Filipino ‘Bond’ girl uncovers hidden PH spots

Born in the Philippines but raised in the United Kingdom, actress Rachel Grant is best remembered as Peaceful Fountains of Desire, a Chinese agent working for Mr. Chang as an undercover as masseuse in the James Bond movie “Die Another Day,” starring Pierce Brosnan.

She also appeared as Maria Ronson in the movie “Until Death” with Jean-Claude Van Damme and Stephen Rea, in “The Purifiers” with Dominic Monaghan and the latest in the 2017 sci-fi comedy “Snatchers.”

Besides doing film, TV and theater, Grant is a certified traveller, especially promoting her roots in the Philippines as a tourist destination. Her latest journeys have thus been documented by Storia, a unique social multimedia platform that curates and creates user-generated contents that entertain and inform.

Her partnership with the group has given birth to a 12-part video series titled “Fun in the Philippines,” endorsed by the Department of Tourism no less.

In one of the released videos, Grant sips coconut juice as she gets “boiled” inside a large wok filled with spring water with local herbs and flowers. Her Kawa Hot Bath experience was facilitated by the Kayak Inn in Tibiao, Antique.

In another, she is thrilled by the possibility of playing footsie at the Labasin Waterfalls Restaurant. Located at Villa Escudero in Tiaong, Quezon, the restaurant affords diners to enjoy local cuisine at the base of a waterfall.

In her Hundred Islands National Park tour in Alaminos, Pangasinan journey, Grant explores hollow caves and under the water adventures of a lifetime.

In nearby town Bani, she helped discover Angel Cave, an underground cave system. Her visit to the Western Pangasinan municipality culminates in a visit to the famed Calabeng Falls.

The British-Filipino actress is also deeply involved in humanitarian efforts. She initiated to establish an evacuation center for Bani residents displaced by Typhoon Emong in 2009. The center is near a relocation area called Fountain of Love and also serves as the community’s school.

In 2016, she released a two-minute video titled, “How to pack over 100 items into a carry-on,” which has been covered by over 200 websites, aired across the globe and even shared by Oprah, Ashton Kutcher and TIME Magazine.

A recipient of the Shorty Award, Grant’s other videos on travel and lifestyle have also accumulated over 100 million views.