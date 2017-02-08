Former Caloocan mayor Asistio dies

Former Caloocan City Mayor Macario “Boy” Asistio passed away on Monday at the age of 80.

Asistio was rushed to the hospital on February 1 after a mild stroke.

His partner Nadion Montenegro thanked the public for their prayers for Asistio.

“Thank you for all your prayers… Thank you Lord for his life. Open the gates of heaven for Boy,” she said.

Montenegro and her daughters said in their Instagram that they will miss the former mayor.

Asistio first became the city’s mayor in 1980.

When former President Ferdinand Marcos was toppled in 1986, Asistio was replaced by then President Corazon Aquino.

He returned to power when he won the 1988 mayoral elections.

Asistio ran and won again in 1992. In 1995, he was defeated by Rey Malonzo.

He ran once again in 1998, but again lost to Malonzo.

Last year, Asistio again tried to get his old post but he ended up third place with more than 8,000 votes.

Mayor Oscar Malapitan won by getting more 300,000 votes, while Enrico “Recom” Echiverri placed second with over 170,000 votes.