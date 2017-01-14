Former combat pilot is new CEO of AirAsia Philippines

PHILIPPINES AirAsia has appointed former combat pilot Dexter Comendador as its new president and chief executive officer effective Tuesday, January 10.

Philippines AirAsia is the Philippine unit of Malaysia-listed budget airline AirAsia Berhad.

Comendador served as a combat pilot, flight commander and pilot instructor in the Philippine Air Force for eight years before beginning his professional career as a commercial pilot in 1992.

Comendador joined AirAsia in 2011 as chief pilot for operations. He then became director of flight operations and chief operating officer after two years. He became AirAsia’s interim chief executive officer in July 2016.

“Captain Dex brings with him a wealth of aviation experience and business knowledge. He is a Filipino hero pilot, a homegrown talent with the extraordinary ability to connect and inspire people and ideas capable of driving change and innovation in the Philippines,” AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said in a statement on Wednesday.