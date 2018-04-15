Former comedian faces Child abuse raps

A FORMER actor-comedian was charged with child abuse case for allegedly taking advantage of a 10-year-old girl in North Fairview, Quezon City. Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, Quezon City Police District director, said actor-comedian “Kohol,” Philip Supnet, in real life, 58, was complained by the girl to have kissed her on the lips while they at his store and told her not to tell anyone and come back the next day. The girl, reportedly Supnet’s godchild, reported the incident to her father who sought the assistance of barangay (village) watchmen who arrested the suspect. The case was referred to Assistant City Prosecutor Arlene Tagaban who recommended the filing of the case against Supnet for violation of Republic Acty 7610 (Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act).