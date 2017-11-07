Former Customs official convicted of perjury

THE Metropolitan Trial Court of Manila Branch 4 convicted a former Customs official who pleaded guilty to perjury charges, the Office of the Ombudsman said in a statement.

Customs Operations Officer Walter Reynoso Sr. said the court sentenced him to four months in prison for each of the 15 counts of perjury.

The case “stemmed from his failure to include a house and lot located in Muntinlupa City in his 1998 to 2004 Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN), a Taurus pistol in his 2010 and 2012 SALNs, a Colt pistol in his 2012 SALNs, the acquisition cost of his real properties in his 2005 to 2010 SALNs, and the real acquisition cost of his Toyota Revo VX 200 in his 2007 to 2010 and 2012 SALNs,” according to the statement. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO