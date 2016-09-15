Former DDS hitman bares killings ordered by Duterte

A man claiming to be a member of the Davao Death Squad claimed Thursday that President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the killing of several persons when he was mayor of Davao City.

Edgar Matobato told the Senate committee on justice and human rights that his group killed at least 1,000 people in Davao alone.

He claimed to be a former hitman of the DDS, a group formerly known as Lambada boys.

Matobato claimed his group is responsible for various summary executions and bombing of a mosque in 1993 ordered by Duterte.

According to him, Duterte ordered the killing of a suspected international terrorist identified as Salim Makdun.

He said Duterte also ordered the execution of a fixer at the Land Transportation Office and four staff of former Rep. Prospero Nograles. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA