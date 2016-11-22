Former de Lima driver arrested in La Union

AUTHORITIES arrested on Tuesday Ronnie Palisoc Dayan, the former driver-bodyguard of Sen. Leila de Lima in La Union province.

Police said Dayan was arrested at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Sitio Turod in Barangay San Felipe, La Union.

Dayan fled his hometown of Urbiztondo in Pangasinan province and went into hiding after President Rodrigo Duterte tagged him as the former lover and bagman of de Lima in connection with the alleged illegal drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

A team composed of the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in La Union, the La Union provincial police, the Pangasinan provincial police and Bacnotan police arrested Dayan.

Dayan was brought to the La Union provincial police office. He will be presented to the media later today.

