Former Finance chiefs urge Package 2 approval

Finance secretaries from the past four administrations, along with several of their former deputies, are calling for “urgent” and “timely” action on proposed tax reforms focused on lowering corporate taxes and modernizing fiscal incentives.

Roberto de Ocampo, Salvador Enriquez, Margarito Teves, Alberto Romulo, Cesar Purisima, Jose Pardo and Jose Isidro Camacho, whose tenures as Finance secretary cover the Ramos, Estrada, Arroyo and the Arroyo governments, have issued a joint statement expressing support for the so-called Package 2 of the Duterte administration’s Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP).

Also signing the letter were former Finance undersecretaries Romeo Bernardo, Lily Gruba and Cornelio Gison.

“We, former Secretaries and Undersecretaries of the Department of Finance (DoF) reiterate our support for the … [CTRP] and strongly encourage the government to urgently pursue the tax reform’s second package, aimed at modernizing the fiscal incentives regime and lowering corporate income tax rates,” they said in a statement sent to reporters during the weekend.

Package 2 proposes to gradually lower the corporate income tax rate — said to be among the highest in the region — to 25 percent from 30 percent and also modify tax incentives granted to companies to make these “performance-based, targeted, time-bound and transparent”.

The second of five packages under the Duterte administration’s CTRP was submitted to the House of Representatives in January, quickly following the December approval of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law that took effect at the start of 2018.

The proposed Package 2 reforms are now pending in the Congress as House Bill 7458, which was filed in March by House ways and means committee chairman Dakila Carlo Cua, Deputy Speaker Raneo Abu and Deputy Majority Leader Aurelio Gonzales Jr.

The Finance department previously expressed optimism that Congress, which is also being asked to approve supplemental tax hikes under Train 1B or Package 1B, would be able to pass Package 2 before the end of 2018. Officials have recently said, however, that the department was now looking for a proposed law to be passed before the 2019 mid-term elections.

In their letter, the former Finance officials said an equitable tax system and robust public investment were needed to achieve the goal of transforming the Philippines into a prosperous and predominantly middle-class society.

“Alongside strong and strategic public spending, tax policy must enable a fair, competitive, and growing business sector. Standard corporate rates must be reasonable to encourage compliance, broaden the tax base, unburden small and medium enterprises, and create strong domestic value chains,” they said.

Fiscal incentives, meanwhile, must be treated as public investments and the officials said that economic benefits must outweigh the costs from foregone revenues and that the tax incentive regime must be aligned with the country’s socioeconomic priorities.

“We therefore believe that the fiscal incentives regime, made complex and costly after years of neglect and abuse, needs modernization so that incentives are more transparent, performance-based, targeted, and time-bound,” they said.

“We likewise support efforts to expand the Timta (Tax Incentives Management and Transparency Act), consolidate tax incentives into a single menu and harmonize the granting of incentives through he Fiscal Incentives Review Board to be chaired by the Secretary of Finance,” they added.

“We therefore express our strong support for Package 2 and urge members of Congress to ensure its timely passage.”

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd, for his part, thanked the former Finance officials for their “second show of solidarity” in favor of Package 2.

In a statement, he said the measure would help strengthen government efforts to fund the “Build Build Build” infrastructure program, further improve the country’s sovereign credit ratings, ensure fiscal stability and attract investments.