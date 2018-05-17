Former GE vice chairman vows to help Cambodia’s health sector

Former vice chairman of General Electric John G. Rice, who is a government advisor, has pledged to help build the capacity of Cambodia’s human resources, especially in the health sector. The commitment was made during a meeting between Prime Minister Hun Sen at the Peace Palace on Wednesday. Sry Thamrong, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister, told reporters after the meeting that Rice had granted medical equipment to hospitals in Cambodia, and pledged to help train medical doctors and health officials. He added that Rice decided to work for the government as an advisor without getting a salary. “He told Prime Minister Hun Sen that he cooperated with Calmette Hospital about enhancing human resources,” Thamrong said, adding that both sides are discussing a program to send medical officers to get training in the US. He added that Rice will meet the president of Calmette Hospital today to further discuss the training program. The premier applauded the help, and asked Rice to work closely with Public Works Minister Sun Chanthol and Aun Pornmoniroth, chairman of the Supreme National Economic Council. Rice worked with GE for 39 years and was appointed president and CEO of GE’s global growth and operations in 2011. He was appointed as a government advisor earlier this year after retiring from GE.

KHMER TIMES