Former Guatemala dictator Rios Montt dead at 91

GUATEMALA CITY: Efrain Rios Montt, who ruled Guatemala with an iron fist in the 1980s and was accused of genocide at the peak of its long civil war, died on Sunday (Monday in Manila) at the age of 91. One of his lawyers, Luis Rosales, told reporters that Rios Montt “died in his home, with the love of his family and a clear conscience.” Rios Montt, who had been in very poor health for years, was buried in a matter of hours in a small, private ceremony. Relatives and supporters defended him vehemently, saying the man accused of razing indigenous villages had in fact committed no crime. Protesting relatives of people who died under his rule, however, splashed red paint on the sidewalk outside a former government palace in Guatemala City and on a national flag in a symbol of the blood they said he had shed. They complained that he was never punished. Rios Montt was accused of ordering the murders of 1,771 indigenous Ixil-Maya people during his short reign in 1982-83, which came at the height of the brutal 36-year civil war. According to the UN, some 200,000 people died or were made to disappear during the Guatemala’s war, which ended in 1996.

‘NYPD Blue’ creator Steven Bochco dead at 74

WASHINGTON, D.C.: US television writer and producer Steven Bochco, the creator of iconic shows such as “Hill Street Blues,” “NYPD Blue” and “LA Law,” has died from leukemia at the age of 74, reports said. He died on Sunday morning surrounded by family and friends, personal assistant Phillip Arnold told the media. Bochco was known for his risk-taking approach that brought gritty realism and large ensemble casts to the small screen. The 10-time Primetime Emmy Award winner was also behind comedy-drama “Doogie Howser, M.D” starring Neil Patrick Harris. Tributes poured in from across Hollywood including collaborators and fellow producers. Robert Iger, the chairman and CEO of Disney, tweeted: “Today, our industry lost a visionary, a creative force, a risk taker, a witty, urbane story teller with an uncanny ability to know what the world wanted. We were long-term colleagues, and longer term friends., and I am deeply saddened.”

