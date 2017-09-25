Former HPG chief killed in ambush

The former chief of the Philippine National Police-Central Luzon Traffic Management Group and an unidentified person died in an ambush on Sunday in Mariveles, Bataan.

Senior Insp. Jean Cruz, public information chief of the Bataan Provincial Police Office, said the two victims were killed in front of the Mariveles Cockpit Arena.

According to Cruz, the Mariveles Police Station received a report from concerned citizens on the death of retired Sr. Supt. Napoleon Cauyan at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Cauyan was a resident of Barangay Balon in Mariveles, Bataan.

“For now, we have not received any report on the identity of the other victim but it was positively identified that there are two victims of the crime scene of the shooting incident,” Cruz said in a radio interview.

Cauyan and his companion were repeatedly shot.