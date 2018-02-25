Former Ifugao gov faces graft case

The Office of the Ombudsman filed a graft case before the Sandiganbayan against Ifugao Rep. Teodoro Baguilat Jr. and three others over alleged overprice contract for the purchase of second hand vehicle in 2003 when he was governor.

The Ombudsman accused Baguilat with then provincial Budget Officer Virginia Farro, then- provincial Treasurer Samuel Marinay and businessman Jose Man Singh for violation of Section 3(e) of the anti-graft law.

The Ombudsman alleged that Baguilat, Farro and Marinay conspired with Singh, by entering into a contract for the purchase of the vehicle worth P900,000 “without the conduct of a competitive public bidding and absent of proper appropriation.”

Sought for comment, Baguilat expressed confidence that he will be exonerated of the charges.

“This is obviously an instance of political harassment from our political rivals. It is based on an anonymous complaint before the COA filed 15 years ago and which the Ombudsman just decided last year,” he said, referring to the Commission on Audit.

Perjury, breach of conduct

Meanwhile, the Office of the Ombudsman also filed before the Sandiganbayan charges of breach of conduct and perjury against former Mayor Nacianceno Pacalioga Jr. of Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur for alleged failure to declare the agricultural lands he owns in his Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) for 2011, 2012 and 2014.

The Ombudsman alleged that Pacalioga, then the mayor of Dumingag, failed to declare the 10 agricultural lands situated in the municipality as required of every public officer under the law that constitutes perjury and punishable under Article 183 of the Revised Penal Code.

The Ombudsman recommended a total of P48,000 bail for Pacalioga.

In a statement dated August 17, 2017 the Ombudsman said that it ordered the dismissal of Pacalioga who was elected vice mayor in 2016.