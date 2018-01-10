Former jail officer dies in ‘generally peaceful’ Nazarene procession

A DEVOTEE died at this year’s Feast of the Black Nazarene, National Capital Region Police Officer (NCRPO) Chief Oscar Albayalde said Wednesday morning.

The lone fatality of the annual religious procession was identified as SJ04 Ramil dela Cruz, 51, of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

A BJMP statement said that de la Cruz had been on absence without leave (AWOL) since August 31, 2017 and had been dropped from the roll.

De la Cruz was rushed to Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center and was declared dead on arrival. He died of a heart attack, the hospital said.

Albayalde said that there were 469 individuals who required medical treatment during the event. Five children were reported lost but eventually found by their parents.

He said that Traslacion 2018 was generally peaceful and thanked the security, emergency units, and devotees for their cooperation.

This year’s Traslacion drew 7.6 million devotees in a 22-hour procession that began at 5 a.m. on Tuesday at the Quirino Grandstand and ended at about 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo.