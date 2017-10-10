Former judge’s son, partner shot dead

CAUAYAN CITY, Isabela: A son of a former trial court judge and his live-in partner were shot dead by motorcycle-riding men in front of a restaurant in this city on Monday night.

Advertisements

Police said Socrates Ramos Bala Sr., 41, married, a resident of District 1 in this city and the son of former judge Dionisio Bala, died instantly.

According to the police, Bala, who was with his live-in partner Kristin Rocas, 20, resident of Minante Uno, this city, during the shooting, was a tokhang respondent.

Operation Tokhang is the government’s war on illegal drugs.

Rocas sustained a gunshot wound and died in a hospital.

Initial investigation showed that Bala was in front of Tapa King Restaurant at District 3 in this city when the motorcycle-riding men fired at him, causing his instant death.

Police said the victim came from Lucky 99 grocery and while about to board a Toyota Hilux parked in front of the restaurant, the suspects suddenly came from behind and shot Bala.