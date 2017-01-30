Former lawmaker named MTRCB head

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed former Pangasinan Rep. Rachel Arenas as head of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

Arenas, whose appointment papers were transmitted to the MTRCB on January 20, will replace Eugenio “Toto” Villareal. Her term will end on September 30, 2017.

Arenas, also a member of the Board of Governors of the Philippine Red Cross, is the daughter of socialite and philanthropist Rose Marie Arenas.

The MTRCB was created in 1985 through Presidential Decree No. 1986 and is mandated to regulate and classify motion pictures, television programs, and publicity materials among others.

It is composed of a chairman, vice chairman, and 30 board members, all of which are appointed by the President.

Last month, Duterte appointed former sexy actress and blogger Margaux “Mocha” Uson as board member. CATHERINE S. VALENTE