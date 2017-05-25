Former lawmaker’s plunder trial deferred

The Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division has postponed the trial of former Association of Philippine Electric Cooperatives (APEC) Rep. Edgar Valdez who was charged with plunder in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel scam.

The next scheduled trial is on July 26 and 27.

The trial was scheduled to begin on Wednesday but it was canceled because the witnesses to be presented by the prosecution did not show up.

The three witnesses, who were from Surigao del Norte, were supposedly not allowed to travel by a mayor.

Valdez allegedly received kickbacks totaling P57.787 million from 2004 to 2010 by pouring his PDAF to the Social Development Program for Farmers Foundation Inc. (SDPFFI), Masaganang Ani Para sa Magsasaka Foundation, Inc. (MAMFI) and Philippine Social Development Foundation Incorporated (PSDFI).

SDPFFI, MAMFI, and PSDFI were non-government organizations owned or controlled by Janet Lim-Napoles.

Valdez is out on bail.

The court will continue trying the graft charges filed against him and several other individuals on June 7 and 21.