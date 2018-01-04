Former Makati mayor Junjun Binay seeks dismissal of graft, malversation raps

FORMER Makati Mayor Jejomar Erwin “Junjun” Binay Jr. is asking the Sandiganbayan Third Division to nullify two charge sheets accusing him of graft and one charge sheet accusing him of malversation in connection with the alleged anomalous construction of the Makati City Hall Parking Building.

He is facing the charges, along with his father, former vice president Jejomar Binay Sr., who also served as Makai mayor, and other individuals.

“The facts charged in the Informations against accused Binay, Jr. do not constitute the offenses of malversation under Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code and violation of Sec. 3(e) of Republic Act No. 3019,” Binay Jr.’s camp said in a Motion to Quash Informations.

Informations are charge sheets. Republic Act No. 3019 is the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

“In this case, in charging Accused Binay, Jr. with Malversation of Public Funds, all the Information alleges is that he supposedly approved payment to MANA Architecture and Interior Design, Co. for the design of the Makati City Hall Building II. However, it bears emphasis to note that the allegation of said act alone, and nothing else, is grossly inadequate to constitute the offense charged, as it fails to state with sufficient particularity the facts to indicate that the abovementioned elements are present,” the defense said.

Binay’s camp said that his position as then-mayor did not give him access to the subject funds.

“As such, there is no scenario where Accused Binay, Jr. could be considered an accountable officer who can be made liable for Malversation of Public Funds under Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code,” the defense said.

“In the instant case, Accused Binay, Jr. cannot be said to have committed the unlawful act of malversing public funds considering that all he did was pay the obligation already incurred by the City of Makati under a contract that was entered into even before he became Mayor, which was valid and subsisting during his term. As head of the procuring entity, it was his duty to honor the obligation incurred by the local government unit,” the defense added in part.

As to the graft cases, the defense said in part that “there is nothing in the said Informations, which would clearly and transparently show the specific actions actually performed by Accused Binay, Jr. that were conducted with a dishonest purpose, or some moral obliquity and conscious doing of a wrong; or a breach of some duty through some motive or intent or ill will.”