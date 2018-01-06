Former Marina chief: 21 foreign trips ‘not excessive’

SACKED Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) administrator Marcial Amaro 3rd continued to defend his foreign trips on Friday, saying they were not “excessive” but more of a “need” given his position in the government.

“Marina is an international organization. We are a specialized organization of the government that deals with international organizations,” he told ANC’s Headstart in an interview a day after he was removed from office.

President Rodrigo Duterte, through Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque Jr., fired Amaro for his “excessive travels” on Thursday.

During an interview, Amaro admitted he traveled a total of 21 times in his year and a half as chairman of the agency, but went by procedure as his trips were approved by the Department of Transportation.

He explained to ANC that while the maritime office tackles international trade as it stays on top of logistics, cruises and tourism, domestic trade is also affected since all international practices are used locally.

“All the policies and programs emanate from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and we need to discuss [issues]quite thoroughly with them, otherwise it’s going to affect our domestic trade,” Amaro said.

He added that he attended six meetings of the IMO in the United Kingdom during his term—twice in 2016 and four times in 2017—as he is part of the executive council.

According to him, the Philippines has to attend 16 meetings annually.

Of his 21 trips, six were sponsored by other countries, while the rest, including the IMO meetings, were paid for by the Philippine government, Amaro said.

“We are providing security for our seafarers because we should understand that there are a lot of countries [that]would want to get our position as the major provider of seafarers,” Amaro said.

He added that he closed two bilateral agreements outside the country and came up with 15 other deals.

“The Palace would realize that whoever would occupy my previous position would have to travel the same way,” Amaro said.

When asked who was behind his ouster, Amaro said his modernization program for the domestic fleet may have irked some shipping companies and this could “probably” be one of the reasons for his dismissal.

He said he also closed 22 maritime schools and the owners could have also lobbied for his removal from office.

Malacañang supposedly received a letter from the Alliance of Marina Employees earlier, saying Amaro was an “absentee administrator” and his trips have affected his work and demoralized employees.

But Amaro said Marina employees confirmed to him they never sent a complaint.

“It was received by the Palace at face value…The first day of 2018, I met with the directors of the Alliance of Marina Employees and they straightforwardly said it is not coming from their ranks. They issued a resolution [denying]sending out any complaint letter to the Palace,” he added.