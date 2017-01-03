Former Marine officer linked to drugs surrenders

SIX days after the Philippine National Police Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (PNP-AIDG) launched a manhunt for him, embattled Marine Lt. Col. Ferdinand Marcelino surrendered on Tuesday to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Marcelino, a former official of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and Yan Yi Shou, a Chinese, were arrested on January 21, 2016 by police anti-narcotics agents at a condominium in Manila where the agents seized 76 kilos of shabu worth P383 million.

Marcelino claimed that he was in the area for a separate anti-drug sting.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, chief of the AFP Public Affairs Office, said the former military intelligence officer turned himself in to the AFP Provost Marshal General.

Marcelino was accompanied by his sister.

“So we are currently processing the necessary requirements [like]fingerprinting, mugshots and physical examination, and then we are filing a petition for custody before the courts,” Arevalo said.

Pending the court’s decision, Arevalo said Marcelino will be temporarily placed under the custody of the military.

“Yes, he will remain with the AFP because he surrendered here,” he pointed out.

The PNP-AIDG launched the manhunt after the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) ordered the arrest last week of Marcelino and Yan.

The Department of Justice indicted Marcelino and Yan in connection with a raid on a drug laboratory in Binondo, Manila.

The two were accused of violating Section 11 (possession of dangerous drugs), Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. FERNAN MARASIGAN