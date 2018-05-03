Former military, police chiefs formally named to new govt posts

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has formally appointed recently retired military and police chiefs to their new government posts.

Former Armed Forces Chief Rey Leonardo Guerrero has been appointed administrator of the Maritime Industry Authority at the Department of Transportation.

Guerrero will be replacing Marcial Amaro 3rd, who was sacked by Duterte on January 4, because of excessive foreign trips.

Guerrero’s term will expire on July 11, 2022.

Former Philippine National Police Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa was appointed by Duterte as director general of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) at the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The bureau’s interim director general, Valfrie Tabian, was appointed as de la Rosa’s deputy director general.

New prosecutors

Duterte also appointed six new DOJ prosecutors: Lawyers Roderick Rojas Aquino, associate city prosecutor (Prosecutor I) in San Fernando City at La Union; Wallad Abdani Padate, assistant regional prosecutor (Prosecutor II) of SOCCSKSARGEN, replacing Norma Tanggol; Jennifer Angeles Balboa-Cahig and Nikki Rose Esperanza, deputy city prosecutors (Prosecutor III) of Baybay City, Leyte and Baroor City, Cavite, respectively; Edgar Ambagan and Ma. Victoria Cabrera as city prosecutors, (Prosecutor IV) replacing Tagaytay City’s Constantino Oraa and Dagupan City’s Joven Maramba, respectively. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA