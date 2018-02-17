Former Misamis Oriental governor, 4 other officers face graft case

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed graft case before the Sandiganbayan against Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Oscar Moreno and four other former Misamis Oriental officers in connection with the alleged anomalous lease deal of an excavator when he was governor in 2008. Charged along with Moreno were former Provincial Administrator Patrick Gabutina; former acting Provincial Budget Officer Elmer Wabe, vice-chairman of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC); former acting Provincial Accountant Divina Bade former Assistant Provincial Engineer Rolando Pacuribot, a BAC member. The Ombudsman alleged from December 2007 to July 2008 the accused conspired in awarding to Equiprent Corp. the contract of lease of an excavator for over P4.040 million despite the lack of a public bidding. A P30,000 bail for each accused was recommended.