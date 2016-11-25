Former Muntinlupa mayor arraigned

Former Muntinlupa Mayor Aldrin San Pedro and 11 others have been arraigned on graft charges at the Sandiganbayan.

San Pedro was charged in connection with the alleged anomalous purchase of bags worth P22 million in 2008 to be distributed to elementary schools in Muntinlupa.

Abel Sumabat, a member of the secretariat of the Bids and Award Committee (BAC), said that the contract for the procurement of 40,000 bags was awarded to a private company without public bidding.

The Office of the Ombudsman said the project was not included in the city’s Annual Investment Plan (AIP).

San Pedro filed a motion for reconsideration at the Sandiganbayan but it was dismissed. The court said there was probable cause to continue with the case. The resolution was issued by Second Division Senior Member Associate Justice Napoleon Inoturan and was concurred in by Division Chairman Associate Justice Teresita-Diaz- Baldos and Junior Member Associate Justice Michael Frederick Musngi.

The former mayor is also being investigated by the Bureau of Internal Revenue for violations of the National Internal Revenue Code.