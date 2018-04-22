Former Negrense boxing Olympian dies in vehicular accident

BACOLOD CITY: Former Olympian boxer Leopoldo Cantancio Jr. of Negros Occidental died in a motorcycle accident on Friday night.

Police said Cantancio, 54, of Barangay Antipuluan, Bago City may have lost control when his motorcycle slammed into an electric post in Barangay Malingin.

He was declared dead on arrival at Bago City Hospital from fatal head injuries.

Bago City Mayor Nicholas Yulo expressed sadness over the death of Cantancio who was considered a local sport hero.

Cantancio was an active purok (sub-village) leader in his barangay (village) and filed his certificate of candidacy as kagawad (village councilor) last week.

He was born July 6, 1963.

Cantancio was a retired boxer who represented the Philippines in the 1984 and 1988 Summer Olympics.

He finished fifth in the men’s lightweight (60 kg) division during the 1984 Olympics.

He won two medals in the Asian Games— a silver medal in 1986 and a bronze in 1990.