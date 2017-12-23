Former Negros Occidental mayor faces graft cases

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed three counts of graft before the Sandiganbayan against former Mayor Alberto Nicor Jr. of La Castellana, Negros Occidental, for allegedly issuing business permits to his wife and their business partners in 2013.

The Ombudsman alleged in the first charge sheet that on January 24, 2013, Nicor issued a business permit in favor of his wife to operate a hollow blocks business.

Subsequently on January 25, 2013, the mayor also granted a permit for himself to engage in a trucking business.

The third charge sheet alleged that on February 25, 2013, Nicor also issued a mayor’s permit in favor of himself and his then-business partner to operate a trucking business.

In filing the case, the Ombudsman explained that Section 3(h) of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act prohibits public officers from “[d]irectly or indirectly having financial or pecuniary interest in any business, contract or transaction in connection with which” they intervene or take part in their official capacity.

The Ombudsman recommended a total of P90,000 bail for Nicor’s temporary liberty.

The cases were designated by raffle to the Sandiganbayan’s Third Division.