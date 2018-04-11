Former OFW, mom die in Caloocan fire

A former overseas Filipino worker (OFW) and his mother were killed after they were trapped inside their burning house on Monday night in Caloocan City. Supt. Gary Alto, Caloocan City fire marshal, identified the victims as Banjo Carbonell, 51, and his mother Herminda, 74, who were both burned beyond recognition when recovered from the basement of their house at 434 Pader Hopsteerod Street, Concepcion, Barangay 188 Tala. Arson investigators said Herminda’s eldest son Pepito was not around when the fire broke out around 10 p.m. and quickly spread to an adjacent bakery and beauty parlor, prompting the Bureau of Fire Protection to raise the fire to third alarm before it was finally put out around 11:27 p.m. Pepito told theinvestigators that his brother was suffering from mental disorder after working in Kuwait for three months. Earlier, Banjo went wild, forcing his brother to seek assistance from village officials in pulling him him inside their house and tying him up to prevent him from other possible violent acts. The probers ,are still trying to determine the cause of fire which destroyed an estimated P500,000 in property.