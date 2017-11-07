Former PBA player Rivera dies

Former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) player Norberto “Norby” Rivera succumbed to cancer last November 6, 2017. He was 65 years old.

Rivera played for the San Sebastian Stags in the NCAA and for the San Miguel Beermen in the PBA. He was part of the Philippine team that captured the 1972 Asian Youth crown. His teammates were Ed Carvajal, Atoy Co, Philip Cezar, Joy Dionisio, Rey Franco, Miguel Bilbao, Fernandez, Rino Salazar, Jimmy Noblezada, Ompong Segura and Marcelino Diputado under coach Fely Fajardo.

He was the Vice Chairman of Manila Sports Council (Masco) prior to his passing. His remains lie in state at the Loyola Memorial Park Chapel in Marikina City. Inurnment is on Saturday.